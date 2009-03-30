Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dolphin Death Wrongly Linked To Munitions

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Lesions
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Marine Mammal Stranding Center
In 1987, hundreds of dolphins infected with morbillivirus washed ashore along the eastern U.S. coast.
Credit: Marine Mammal Stranding Center
In 1987, hundreds of dolphins infected with morbillivirus washed ashore along the eastern U.S. coast.

In 1987, hundreds of dolphins with lesions resembling burns or blisters washed ashore along the East Coast of the U.S. Initially, many animal rights organizations and some marine-mammal specialists suspected that chemical munitions the U.S. Army had dumped in the ocean during the past century may have been the culprit.

Although the cause of dolphins' lesions was subsequently determined to be morbillivirus, a virus similar to measles in humans, chemical exposure was a reasonable initial conclusion. After all, the Army acknowledges disposing of tons of chemical munitions all along the eastern seaboard.

These chemical munitions dumps are a threat to people, marine life, and the environment, says Robert C. Schoelkopf, director and founder of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a New Jersey-based organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of stranded or otherwise stressed marine mammals and sea turtles. When people accidently retrieve chemical agent canisters from the ocean floor through dredging or fishing operations, they can describe or hand over material to authorities, he explains. That's not an option for marine animals that come in contact with chemical munitions.

Determining whether a marine animal has been exposed is difficult because scientists are looking for typical causes of death such as blunt trauma from being hit by a boat or natural causes such as old age. "We are not testing for chemical contaminants," Schoelkopf says, adding that "the cost to do chemical analyses on these animals, especially for specific chemical warfare agents, is very expensive."

But in 1987, when hundreds of lesion-riddled dolphins washed ashore in New Jersey, consideration turned to the more unusual scenario of chemical exposure, Schoelkopf tells C&EN. This case led him to contact the Army about the possibility that these animals could have come into contact with chemical weapons agents such as mustard.

Schoelkopf says the Army was helpful in that it shared information about its ocean dumping practices with him and others concerned with the dolphin die-off. All of the parties worked together to determine the cause of death of these dolphins, he says.

In the end, pathology workups and other analyses showed that the dolphins died of natural causes and not from exposure to chemical agents dumped in the ocean.

Morbillivirus has been observed in a number of other marine mammals including whales and seals, Schoelkopf notes. It leads to lesions that look similar to burns or blisters that could be caused by chemical agents.

"The reports that chemical weapons agents played a role in the dolphin die-off in 1987 are wrong," Schoelkopf says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deep-sea plastic dump hosts biodiverse marine communities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical weapons dumped after World War II are polluting the Baltic Sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Assassination attempt of Russian spy sparks chemical forensics investigation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE