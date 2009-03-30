Europe Tackles Another Cartel

The European Commission has sent companies in the heat-stabilizer industry written notice that it is investigating their possible participation in a cartel prior to 2001. The commission is looking specifically at makers of tin- and epoxidized-soybean-oil-based heat stabilizers for polyvinyl chloride. AkzoNobel and Ciba both report receiving the statement concerning heat-stabilizer businesses they once owned.
