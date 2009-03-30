GSK Partners With University Spin-Off

GlaxoSmithKline and University College London spin-off Pentraxin Therapeutics are developing a small-molecule-antibody conjugate for treating amyloidosis, a rare and often fatal disease caused by abnormal protein buildup in the body. The companies have linked Pentraxin's small-molecule drug carboxy pyrrolidine hexanoyl pyrrolidine carboxylic acid, or CHPHC, to a mouse antibody that seeks out amyloid deposits. The combination rapidly cleared the deposits in mice. The collaborators' next step is to convert the mouse antibody into one that can be used in humans.
