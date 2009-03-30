GSK Report Details Aid To Poor Nations

GlaxoSmithKline's 2008 corporate responsibility report, published last week, states that the firm will contribute 500 granted and 300 pending patents to an intellectual property pool for research on treating neglected tropical diseases. The patent pool was proposed by CEO Andrew Witty at Harvard University last month (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 8). GSK also restated Witty's commitment to reducing the cost of drugs for the least developed countries to 25% of their cost in developed countries, as long as the firm can recoup the cost of goods.
