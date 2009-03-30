Green Chemistry Pact Set In France

Protéus, a French industrial biotech company, has signed a research agreement with Agro Industrie Recherches et Développements, an R&D center for French agro industry groups that together have annual revenues of more than $4 billion. The partners will work to improve the bioproduction of industrially useful natural-origin molecules in an economically competitive and environmentally benign way. Protéus will receive research funding and milestone payments from ARD.
