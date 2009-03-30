OSHA Withdraws Diacetyl Proposal

In a move intended to speed up regulation of the flavor compound diacetyl, OSHA has withdrawn an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR) for occupational exposures to diacetyl and says it will convene a small business advocacy review panel to determine the impact such a rule might have on small businesses. The ANPR was a late regulatory action by the Bush Administration, and it is seen by worker advocates as a way to delay regulation of the compound for years. Business groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, see the action by Labor Secretary Hilda Solis as circumventing procedures needed to obtain the information necessary to develop a regulation. Diacetyl was implicated in 2006 as a cause of severe lung problems in workers using it to make butter flavoring at microwave popcorn manufacturers. Since then, major popcorn makers have stopped using the compound.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter