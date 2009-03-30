Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Planning in Difficult Times

by Corinne A. Marasco
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

PREPARING FOR the future is difficult in the best of times. In the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression, it is even more complicated. At the most recent ACS Careers in Industry Forum, society Past-President William F. Carroll Jr. offered his views on the current economic situation for chemistry's stakeholders.

Industry, he said, is in an overcapacity situation. For example, the automobile industry has more production capacity for automobiles than people will buy. The chemical industry, particularly commodity chemicals, finds itself in a similar situation, and the response is to shed the "oldest, least competitive capacity" and allow the lower cost capacity to come forward, he said.

"A lot of that capacity was built in anticipation of the growth and demand in emerging markets and that's changing as well," Carroll said. "How those markets come back over time will make a huge difference in how the industry responds." He added that 95% of the ultimate market for chemicals is outside the U.S. because that's where 95% of the world's population is.

Intellectual and physical infrastructures are challenges for government, Carroll said, and he expressed concern about the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009, better known as the stimulus package. "The government needs to limit its reach and recognize that it's very capable of crowding out the private sector if it chose to do so, and that's not in its best interest," he said. He added that the marketplace does a better job than the government of picking technological winners and losers because it lets them compete for investment dollars. However, an important government function is to provide the appropriate regulatory backdrop for the economy.

As for challenges facing individuals, "you are not a commodity business, you are a specialty business," Carroll reminded the audience. "You must differentiate. You must brand. You must be recognizable. You have to find a way of working your way to the front of the group. Excel and be seen." One way to do that is to network, he added.

Carroll's last piece of advice: "Stay positive. The situation is not totally about you, but there are things you can do" to be prepared for opportunity when it comes your way.

Careers Industry Forums are held monthly. The next forum is on April 16 and will feature Robert Peoples, director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, speaking on "Green Chemists and Engineers—There's Never Been a Better Time." ACS members can participate in the calls free of charge, but advance registration is required at www.acs.org/careers (click on "ACS Careers Industry Forum"). Transcripts of previous calls can be found at acscareers.wordpress.com/industry-forum.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: Our evolution continues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The job market is tough. It’s wise to explore different career options
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
It’s time to reenvision the faculty hiring process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE