Rhodia Restructures French Operations

Rhodia and its employee works council are discussing plans to improve the competitiveness of the firm's nylon and Novecare units in France. According to Rhodia, the plans are part of a global program already under way to save about $200 million by 2011. Rhodia will revamp operations at its nylon facility in Belle-Etoile. Another nylon facility, in Valence, will be streamlined by concentrating production into one polymerization line. The plan for its Novecare site in Melle involves process enhancement, reorganization, and retraining. Combined, the moves will entail a net reduction of 91 positions, Rhodia says.
