Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

BP Top Scientist Nominated For DOE Post

Koonin tapped to head Energy Department's Office of Science

by Jeff Johnson
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

BP Chief Scientist Steven E. Koonin was nominated late last week to run the Department of Energy's science operations. As under secretary for science, Koonin will lead the Office of Science as well as 10 national labs. The Office of Science also provides R&D funding support to seven other labs and oversees their operations jointly with other DOE programs.

Koonin, a physicist, has been BP's chief scientist since 2004 and is responsible for guiding the company's long-range technology strategy, particularly in alternative and renewable energy sources, according to DOE. Before BP, Koonin had a 29-year career at the California Institute of Technology as a theoretical physics professor, including a nine-year term as the institute's provost.

He is familiar with federal science, having served on advisory bodies for the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, as well as the Department of Energy and its national laboratories. Koonin's research interests include theoretical and computational physics, as well as global environmental science. He did his undergraduate work at Caltech and has a Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Koonin was BP's top scientist in 2007 when the oil company agreed to provide $500 million to the University of California, Berkeley, and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for a new biofuels research center to be built at the national lab, which was then led by current Energy Secretary Steven Chu.

A long-time supporter of biofuels, Koonin, in a 2006 editorial in Science, said the advantages of biofuels had been stalled "because the world's scientific and engineering skills have not yet been focused coherently on the challenges involved. It is now time to do that through a coordination of government, university, and industrial R&D efforts, facilitated by responsible public policies.

"In the jargon of the petroleum industry," he said, "the 'size of the prize' is too large to ignore."

Koonin's appointment, along with that of Chu, a physicist and Nobel Prize winner, appears to mark a trend by the Obama Administration to put scientists in key DOE leadership slots. Two weeks ago, another scientist, Kristina M. Johnson, was nominated to become under secretary and would oversee fossil energy, nuclear energy, environmental management, energy efficiency, and renewable energy offices.

She is currently the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Previously, Johnson served as the dean of Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering from 1999 to 2007 where she helped to set up interdisciplinary efforts in photonics, bioengineering and biologically inspired materials, and energy and the environment. Johnson is a doctorate-level electrical engineer with more than 129 U.S. and foreign patents or patents pending.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geraldine Richmond takes reins of US DOE science program
Chemist moves up in DOE science office
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Department Science Head William Brinkman Announces Plans To Step Down

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE