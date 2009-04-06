Hope In A Pill

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8714cov1_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8714cov1_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 6, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 14

A crop of small-molecule drugs in development could double the treatment options for people with multiple sclerosis in coming years

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 14
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Hope In A Pill

A crop of small-molecule drugs in development could double the treatment options for people with multiple sclerosis in coming years

Genes Take A Back Seat

Epigenetics, the molecular framework that controls genes’ expression, takes its cues from both nature and nurture

Biosimilars Debate

Rival bills in Congress differ in how long innovators can enjoy market exclusivity

  • Biological Chemistry

    Orchestrating Genetic Expression

    Epigenetic modifications alter chromatin landscape, turn genes on and off

  • Business

    DCAT Week Ennui

    Too much defense and not enough offense at drug industry event

  • Environment

    A Climate of Change

    Diplomats begin working out new global treaty to curb greenhouse gas emissions

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

The First Four

The founding generation of epigenetics-based drugs combine promise and peril

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

RoboCarp, Dreams Of Electronic Sheep

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT