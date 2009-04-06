Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Bristol-Myers Squibb Fined In Plavix Dispute

by Glenn Hess
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay a $2.1 million civil penalty—the largest allowed by law—for failing to inform the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about its efforts to delay generic competition for its blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix. FTC says the fine stems from charges that BMS entered into agreements with Canadian drugmaker Apotex to delay the launch of a generic form of Plavix in the U.S. for several years, in exchange for payments from BMS. The complaint alleges that BMS “also orally stated, among other things, that it would not compete with Apotex during the first 180 days after Apotex did market its new generic drug.” FTC says the arrangement violated the reporting requirements of the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, which mandates that unwritten understandings be described in writing and provided to the commission along with written agreements. “Firms submitting required filings with FTC have an absolute obligation to be forthright and complete,” says David P. Wales, acting director of FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Filing firms must understand that they can’t reach oral understandings and simply omit them from their required filings.” In May 2007, BMS paid $1 million to settle criminal charges that it lied to the Department of Justice about its Plavix agreement with Apotex.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to pay record fine over bribery charges
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GSK Fined In U.K. Antitrust Probe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teva Settles Pay-For-Delay Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE