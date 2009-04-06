Chemical Makers Enable The Nano

The Tata Nano, a car now available in India for about $2,200, is made with materials from major chemical companies. BASF is supplying a catalytic converter that it says meets India's emissions standards. The German firm also produces color coatings and supplies glass-fiber-reinforced engineering plastics for the air intake manifold. DSM says it provides materials for more than 20 parts, including transmission components. Last month, the Dutch company inaugurated a plastic-compounding plant in Pune, India, the city where the car is made.
