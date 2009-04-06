Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate-Change Bill Introduced

Draft legislation launches House debate on how to cut greenhouse gas emissions

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Edward Markey's Office
Waxman (left) and Markey are leading the charge for climate-change legislation.
Credit: Courtesy of Edward Markey's Office
Waxman (left) and Markey are leading the charge for climate-change legislation.

HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE Committee Chairman Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) and energy subcommittee Chairman Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) released their much-awaited draft climate-change bill last week. The 648-page draft will be the basis for hammering out conflicting congressional perspectives on greenhouse gas reductions in the months ahead.

The draft bill provides incentives for a wide range of energy-related technologies—renewable energy, carbon capture and sequestration, clean fuels and vehicles, electricity transmission, energy efficiency, and green jobs. At the draft's heart, however, are reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

The bill would cut CO2 emissions to 3% below 2005 levels by 2012, 20% by 2020, and 83% by 2050. It would cover electric utilities, chemical and oil companies, and other industrial sources that are responsible for 85% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. It dodges the thorny issue of whether some pollution allowances should be initially given away free to high-CO2-emitting industries, saying the issue will be addressed in upcoming House discussions.

The draft blocks EPA from regulating CO2 under the Clean Air Act, which the agency is now considering.

Generally, energy companies, environmental groups, and others have welcomed the draft as a "good first step" that each stakeholder will try to modify to its liking. Waxman and Markey say they intend to have a final bill ready by May.

House committee leaders—representing industrial, rural, and urban areas—appear to support the need for climate-change legislation even if their opinions differ on the details. In a recent letter to President Barack Obama, Reps. Waxman, Markey, John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), and Rick C. Boucher (D-Va.) urged passage of climate-change legislation to provide the clarity needed to encourage private-sector industrial and energy investments.

The congressmen compared today's legislation with a similar large-scale environmental bill from 20 years ago: In the stinging debate over the Clean Air Act, industry estimated its costs at $100 billion per year. Still, they noted, the House passed strong clean-air legislation by a vote of 401-25, and compliance costs to cut sulfur dioxide emissions dropped from an estimated $1,500 per ton to an actual $250 per ton.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Draft Tax Plan Backs Clean Energy
Curbing Carbon Dioxide
Clean Energy Said To Raise Electricity Cost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE