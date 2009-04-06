Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Dicarboxylic Acid Serves As Messenger For Plant Defense

Azelaic acid, a C9 dicarboxylic acid, prompts plants to produce salicylic acid to fight off microbial invaders

by Sarah Everts
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When a plant leaf is attacked by certain bacterial pathogens, leaves located far away from the initial strike are primed to activate a defense response. Exactly how the warning signal is relayed through plant sap and what that warning signal is has kept plant scientists guessing. Now, research by Jean T. Greenberg of the University of Chicago and colleagues is pointing to a C9 dicarboxylic acid called azelaic acid as the defense messenger (Science 2009, 324, 89). The researchers found that a plant bacterial infection leads to the production of azelaic acid, which then travels through the plant vasculature and primes cells to produce infection-fighting salicylic acid when the next attack comes. The team carried out its work using the model plant Arabidopsis and the agricultural pathogen Pseudomonas syringae, which gains entry into plants by enabling the formation of ice on a leaf's surface above freezing temperature, causing plant tissue to burst open and allowing the bacteria inside. The new knowledge about azelaic acid could be useful for developing plant protection strategies and provides additional insight about systemic plant immunity, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parasite eavesdrops on host to reproduce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE