Genzyme Strikes Deal For Bayer Compounds

Genzyme has reached an agreement with Bayer Healthcare by which it will gain commercial rights to Campath, a monoclonal antibody in trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and hematologic oncology. Genzyme will also get rights to two other Bayer oncology drug candidates, Fludara and Leukine. Over the next decade, Bayer could reap up to $650 million for the cancer drugs and $1.25 billion for Campath. In addition, Genzyme will pay between $75 million and $100 million for a Luekine manufacturing facility in Lynnwood, Wash. Campath is already approved in the U.S. for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
