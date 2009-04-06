Lilly, Zydus Cadila Launch R&D Pact

Zydus Cadila and Eli Lilly & Co. will collaborate to discover drugs in a program lasting up to six years. Lilly will provide Zydus with a new cardiovascular disease target. In turn, Zydus will conduct initial drug discovery work, lead identification and optimization, and preclinical studies and clinical trials up to Phase II. Lilly has rights to license any of the resulting molecules. It will pay Zydus as much as $300 million in milestones and royalties if a product is successfully launched. Lilly has similar agreements with Shanghai's Hutchison MediPharma and India's Piramal Healthcare.
