Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Low-Cost Iron For Fuel Cells

New synthetic route produces highly active non-precious-metal catalysts

by Mitch Jacoby
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2009 Science
A commercial porous carbon material (top) can be converted into an uncommonly active iron-based fuel-cell catalyst (bottom).
Credit: © 2009 Science
A commercial porous carbon material (top) can be converted into an uncommonly active iron-based fuel-cell catalyst (bottom).

A NEW SYNTHETIC ROUTE yields inexpensive iron-based catalysts for fuel cells that are nearly as active catalytically as the expensive platinum catalysts normally used in those electrochemical devices, scientists in Canada report in Science (2009, 324, 71). The study advances efforts to come up with low-cost substitutes for precious-metal catalysts and may help lower the high price of fuel cells for automotive applications.

A key obstacle to widely commercializing hydrogen-fueled electric automobiles is the cost of the fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electric power. Polymer-electrolyte-membrane (PEM) fuel cells, the type widely studied for powering cars, generally include carbon-supported platinum (Pt/C) catalysts to mediate reactions at the electrodes. For years, researchers have worked on lowering overall costs by replacing platinum with less expensive substitutes such as iron, which is generally considered a leading candidate. But until now, iron-based catalysts have remained too sluggish, especially for driving the oxygen-reduction reaction, which converts oxygen to water at the cathode.

Pt/C catalysts can mediate that reaction at a "turnover frequency" of roughly 25 reactions per active catalyst site per second. In contrast, iron-based catalysts have tended to exhibit turnover frequencies closer to 0.4 per second.

Researchers at the National Institute for Scientific Research, in Quebec, now describe a synthesis that yields iron-based catalysts for the cathode of PEM fuel cells that are comparable in activity, initially, with ones made from platinum.

Rather than using common wet-impregnation methods to load iron into carbon supports, Michel Lefèvre, Eric Proietti, Jean-Pol Dodelet, and coworkers used an intense dry-mixing method to react carbon, ferrous acetate, and phenanthroline, and then they subjected the product to heat treatments and subsequent reaction with ammonia. That procedure yields catalytically active iron cations coordinated to pyridinic groups within the micropores of the carbon support, the group proposes. The team notes that after extended use in a fuel cell, the catalyst's high initial activity decreases significantly.

In an accompanying commentary in Science, MIT's Hubert A. Gasteiger and enad M. Marković of Argonne National Laboratory remark that "despite remaining challenges, these recent successes bring us closer to completing our quest to put PEM fuel-cell technology on the road."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electrocatalytic method converts CO₂ to ethylene and ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-atom platinum catalyst efficiently generates hydrogen from methanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalysts revealed their molecular-scale secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE