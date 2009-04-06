Materials Chemistry Center Set In U.K.

A $45 million "virtual" materials chemistry research network has been launched in England's northwest region. It aims to pool expertise in the universities of Bolton, Liverpool, and Manchester with the government-owned Daresbury Laboratory. The network will provide industry with materials chemistry research for markets such as biomedical devices, personal care, coatings, electronic materials, and renewable energy. With a team of 15 new-project scientists, the center seeks to create 200 collaborations among U.K. companies and academic institutions.
