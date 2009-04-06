Obama Urged To Name New CPSC Chair

Nancy Nord, the acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, has written to President Barack Obama urging him to move quickly to appoint a new CPSC chairman to deal with the growing controversies at the agency, particularly implementation of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, which was passed last year (C&EN, Feb. 9, page 25). Nord, a Bush appointee and a commissioner since 2005, wants Obama to speed up his appointments to federal posts and notes that one of the three CPSC chairs has been vacant for three years. Nord has been under increasing attacks from Congress for her handling of CPSC programs. A letter earlier this year from several members of Congress asked Nord to resign because of what they saw as her mishandling of the new product-safety law.
