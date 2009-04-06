Sutro Advances Cell-Free Proteins

Sutro Biopharma has produced a therapeutic cytokine protein at 100-L scale using a cell-free synthesis technology. The achievement triggered a $15 million investment by venture capital investors. South San Francisco-based Sutro says it employs controlled, catalytically driven biochemical reactions to make protein-based therapeutics without the constraints of the cell wall and membrane. The firm licensed its technology from James R. Swartz, a Stanford University chemical engineering professor.
