Three Plants Close In Europe

Rohm and Haas will close its powder coatings plant in Castellón, Spain, and build a smaller facility in the same area. Xavier Susterac, the firm's general manager for powder coatings in Europe, says the move to a lower cost facility reflects "the new dynamics of the Spanish market." Johnson Matthey will close a fine chemicals facility in Ireland and consolidate manufacturing of prostaglandin in West Deptford, N.J. The firm expects a restructuring charge of about $13 million. Meanwhile, LyondellBasell Industries will close its low-density-polyethylene plant in Fos-sur-Mer, France, and focus its French efforts on a larger such plant in Berre l'Etang. The Fos-sur-Mer plant has about 80 permanent employees.
