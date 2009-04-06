Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

. . . As Could Thwarting An Addiction Gene

An siRNA-gold nanorod complex that can turn off a gene that controls addiction might form the basis of a novel drug-addiction treatment

by Rachel A. Petkewich
April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A small interfering RNA-gold nanorod complex that can cross the blood-brain barrier and turn off a gene that controls addiction might form the basis of a novel drug addiction treatment (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0901715106). The DARPP-32 gene triggers dopaminergic signals that lead to drug addiction, and using siRNAs to suppress it could help prevent addiction. But unprotected siRNAs degrade quickly in the body. To bypass that problem, Paras N. Prasad and coworkers at the State University of New York, Buffalo, electrostatically bound siRNA to gold nanorods and tested the complexes in an in vitro model of the human blood-brain barrier. "Within the cytoplasm of the cells, the siRNA freed itself and blocked the expression of the DARPP-32 gene by interacting with its messenger RNA before it could translate into the DARPP-32 protein," Prasad explains. The researchers plan to conduct in vivo studies next. Prasad says the ultimate goal is intravenous delivery of the siRNA-nanorod complex, but the complex could be directly delivered to the brain through a surgical incision. He adds that the nanorod approach may also be useful for treating neurological diseases that require drugs to be delivered to the brain.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE