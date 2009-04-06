Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Tracing Plutonium's Roots

April 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Smokin'
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lawrence Berkeley National Lab
Cigar box containing plutonium Sample B originally belonged to G. N. Lewis.
Credit: Lawrence Berkeley National Lab
Cigar box containing plutonium Sample B originally belonged to G. N. Lewis.

IN THE ARTICLE "Antique Plutonium," the following statement was made: "The oldest sample of purified plutonium is housed at the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, D.C. It was made in the early 1940s by Glenn Seaborg and Art Wahl at the University of California, Berkeley" (C&EN Online Latest News, Jan. 29).

The initial 1940 Berkeley, Calif., transuranium studies from bombarding uranium with deuterons indicated the probable existence of a new alpha-emitting element 94 (later named "plutonium"), produced from beta-decay of neptunium. The first successful chemical isolation and proven discovery of element 94 (as 238Pu from 238Np decay) was carried out Feb. 23–25, 1941, by Arthur C. Wahl, who was Seaborg's graduate student. However, this 238Pu material was in trace quantity.

The plutonium sample housed in the Smithsonian Institution was separated from 1.2 kg of uranyl nitrate hexahydrate (UO2(NO3)2·6H2O, UNH), irradiated in late-February 1941, with slow neutrons produced from a deuteron beam on a beryllium target at the Berkeley 60-inch cyclotron. Neptunium-239 (t1/2 = 2.4 days) was separated from that irradiated material in early March and allowed to beta-decay to produce (based on 239Np activity) 0.5 µg of plutonium-239. On May 12, 1941, Wahl repurified the 239Pu and coprecipitated it with 0.2 mg of a lanthanide carrier. This plutonium (called "Sample B") was later used to first determine that the thermal neutron fission cross-section of 239Pu was 1.7 times that of 235U (repositories.cdlib.org/lbnl/PUB-97).

After being used for various characterization measurements, the plutonium was stored in a cigar box originally belonging to Seaborg's cigar-smoking former laboratory supervisor, University of California chemistry professor G. N. Lewis. A note taped to the inside of the lid is dated "7-13-41" and includes some data on Sample B and a "Sample F," prepared by Wahl from another irradiation.

After 25 years, the cigar box was rediscovered during routine housecleaning operations, and on March 28, 1966, Seaborg and Emilio Segrè presented the Smithsonian Institution with the oldest known collection of 239Pu in the world—the cigar box containing the 0.5-μg plutonium Sample B, prepared on May 12, 1941, by Wahl.

Incidentally, the second oldest known collection of Pu-239 is the carrier-free 2.77-μg Pu oxide prepared on Sept. 9, 1942, by Burris Cunningham and Lewis Werner and weighed on their own constructed microbalance on Sept. 10 at the University of Chicago's wartime Metallurgical Laboratory. This preserved 1942 sample is in the Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley.

Richard G. Strickert
Austin, Texas

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Honoring the periodic table with pub trivia and Peeps
Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots
Isotope Naming Convention

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE