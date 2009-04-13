Advertisement

Environment

41st Central Regional Meeting

April 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cleveland CVB
Cleveland
Credit: Cleveland CVB
Cleveland

A BROAD AND INNOVATIVE technical program is planned for the 41st Central Regional Meeting (CERMACS 2009), which will be hosted by the ACS Cleveland Section from Wednesday, May 20, to Saturday, May 23, at the historic Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. CERMACS 2009 is cosponsored by the Electrochemical Society (ECS), the Society for Applied Spectroscopy (SAS), the American Vacuum Society (AVS), the Ernest B. Yeager Center for Electrochemical Sciences, and Case Western Reserve University. The theme for this year's meeting is "Meeting Energy & Environmental Challenges through Functional Materials."

CERMACS 2009 AT A GLANCE

Dates: May 20–23

Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, Cleveland

Information Contacts:
Daniel Scherson, general chair, daniel.scherson@case.edu or (216) 368-5186; Kenneth Street, technical program chair, Kenneth.W.Street@nasa.gov or (216) 433-5032

Website: cermacs2009.org

Visit the meeting website at cermacs2009.org for up-to-date technical program and meeting information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Three keynote speakers are scheduled: Charles M. Lieber of Harvard University on Wednesday, Daniel G. Nocera of Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Thursday, and Linda Abraham-Silver of the Great Lakes Science Center on Friday. On Thursday, a special Morley Award Symposium will honor Terry A. Miller, an Ohio Eminent Scholar at Ohio State University. The SAS/AVS Applied Spectroscopy Symposium, also on Thursday, will honor the Yeager Award recipients for undergraduate research involving spectroscopy.

In addition to symposia of general interest in the areas of analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, other sessions have been organized around the meeting theme. Symposia addressing energy and environmental challenges are planned on fuel cells, electrocatalysis, bioelectrocatalysis, space power, lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors, and aqueous battery systems. Symposia on emulsion polymers, biofunctional materials, layered systems, carbon and allotropes, and multifunctional polymeric materials will address the functional-materials theme.

Attendees are encouraged to download the meeting program from the CERMACS 2009 website. The program will also be available on CD for $10 if ordered with advance registration or for $15 on-site.

WORKSHOPS. The meeting program will offer workshops on SciFinder and intellectual property, as well as ACS career workshops on "Job Searching Strategies," "Résumé Preparation for the Chemical Professional," and "Interviewing Skills for the Chemical Professional."

SPECIAL EVENTS. The welcome reception, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland Section, will take place on Wednesday evening. The awards banquet on Thursday evening will honor the recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Central Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Central Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, and the Cleveland Section Edward W. Morley Medalist. The SAS/AVS Yeager Award recipients will also be honored.

The high school teachers' award luncheon will take place on Saturday to honor the recipient of the Central Regional High School Chemistry Teaching Award. The high school teachers program will conclude with a workshop on "Spectroscopy for Kids" sponsored by the Cleveland Section of SAS. For details, visit s-a-s.org/Cleveland-local/spectro_kids.htm.

STUDENT PROGRAMMING. There will be a poster session specifically for undergraduate research and for graduate school recruiting. Students will have the opportunity to visit with some of the plenary speakers and are encouraged to discuss career opportunities with chemical professionals. In addition, a poster session planned by ECS will highlight graduate student research.

EXPOSITION. The exposition will be open from noon to 6 PM on Wednesday, 9 AM to 6 PM on Thursday, and 9 AM to 1 PM on Friday, featuring products and services of particular interest to attendees. Space is still available in the exposition. Those interested in participating should contact Amir Zaman at sponsorship@electrochem.org or (609) 737-1902 ext. 103.

REGISTRATION. Advance registration closes on May 1. Online registration, or a form that can be printed to register via fax or mail, is available at the meeting website, cermacs2009.org. On-site registration will be available at the CERMACS 2009 registration desk.

LODGING AND TRANSPORTATION. Special meeting rates have been arranged at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Reservations can be made through the CERMACS 2009 website or by calling (216) 696-5600 and asking for the ACS rate. Use promotion code ACSACSA for the ACS discount on reservations.

Travelers arriving at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have several ground-transportation options. Rental car, airport limousine, and taxi services are available at the airport. Another transportation option is the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. From the airport, the RTA Red Line train takes approximately 30 minutes to reach downtown Cleveland's Tower City Station. For details, go to riderta.com/pd_airport.asp.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

