Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 13, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 15

In the wake of drug-trial setbacks, obesity researchers assess what it will take to move forward

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 15
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Weighing Options

In the wake of drug-trial setbacks, obesity researchers assess what it will take to move forward

Supplanting Oil

Small companies move closer to demonstrating chemicals from renewable resources

Holistic Advice On Climate Change

Congress asks National Academies to start the work needed to lay out choices for U.S. action

  • Environment

    In Cahoots: Fungi, Ants, And Bacteria

    Symbiotic system could be a source of potential drug leads and enzymes for biofuel production

  • Business

    Going It Alone

    After failing to get itself acquired, Huntsman Corp. has a plan to survive the downturn

  • Environment

    Cleantech Cash

    Start-ups switch gears to win government support

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Attempts To Mimic A Plant's Light-Harvesting And Water-Splitting Megamachinery

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Rites Of Spring

 

Job listings

