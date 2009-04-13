Applications Wanted For Teva Grants

The ACS Office of Research Grants announces the new Teva USA Scholars Grant Program for newly tenured faculty in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry. The program will award three grants, each consisting of $100,000 per year for three years, to faculty members in Ph.D.-granting departments at U.S. institutions who received their first tenure decision during or after the 2004–05 academic year.
Applicants must propose research in the area of organic chemistry with potential or direct connections with medicinal or pharmaceutical chemistry, such that the successful results would be of potential practical benefit to the discovery of organic compounds useful as human medicines.
The application submission window will close on May 1 at 5 PM EST. Further information is available at www.acs.org/teva.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter