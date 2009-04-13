Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Army Halts Mustard Destruction In Utah

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
April 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Army
A container of mustard agent set for destruction at Tooele.
Credit: U.S. Army
A container of mustard agent set for destruction at Tooele.

Destruction of mustard-agent-filled mortars at the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility, in Utah, was stopped last week when higher than expected levels of mercury where measured in emissions. Although the mercury emissions were within permitted limits, the Army said in a statement that it is "committed to ensuring maximum protection of the environment" and has delayed further processing of the mortars. The recent campaign to destroy mustard agent in the 4.2-inch cartridges began on April 1. The Army plans to resume processing these mortars once a new sulfur-impregnated charcoal emission filter system designed to capture mercury from furnace flue gases has been installed and tested. Currently, the Tooele facility has destroyed more than 50% of its mustard stockpile. According to Army estimates, the depot has neutralized 78% of its total stockpile of chemical weapons agents. The Army plans to complete neutralization of all chemical weapons, including Tabun nerve agent and Lewisite blister agent, remaining at the Tooele depot by fall 2011.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Arms Effluent Destroyed
Army Quickens Pace Of Weapons Disposal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE