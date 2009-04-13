BASF Closes On Ciba Purchase

BASF has completed the $5.1 billion acquisition of specialty chemical maker Ciba. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently cleared the deal, provided that BASF sells all assets related to two pigments, bismuth vanadate and indanthrone blue, within six months. Earlier, the European Commission cleared the merger on the condition that BASF divests businesses with combined sales of close to $125 million per year. BASF has already sold the light stabilizer Chimassorb 119 FL to the Italian firm Sabo.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter