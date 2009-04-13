BMS Expands Dealings With Otsuka

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical have expanded an existing development and commercialization deal and set up a new one in oncology. The two companies have extended their deal for the antipsychosis drug Abilify by three years to 2015. They will also jointly develop and sell the BMS oncology products Sprycel and Ixempra. BMS will pay Otsuka $400 million in cash up front and a share of product sales, and Otsuka will contribute to commercialization expenses.
