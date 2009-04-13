Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sumitomo Chemical has raised the operating rates of its four plants producing polarizing films for liquid-crystal-display televisions from 50% to around 75% because of strong demand from China. As a result, the company may reconsider plans to lay off 2,500 employees, or 10% of its global workforce, before March 2010 (C&EN, Feb. 9, page 17).

Aventine Renewable Energy, a large ethanol maker, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The company cites excess supply of ethanol and poor gasoline prices. Competitor VeraSun Energy has also filed for bankruptcy.

Uniqema Americas is changing its name to Vantage Oleochemicals. Vantage owner HIG Capital purchased the former Uniqema fatty acids and glycerin plant in Chicago last year for $90 million.

Michigan CMC Alliance has been formed by eight contract service providers focused on drug development. Members range from Ash Stevens, a manufacturer of bulk pharmaceutical chemicals, to Eurofins AvTech Laboratories, which offers analytical services.

Merck & Co. has signed a collaboration and license agreement for vernakalant, an investigational treatment for atrial fibrillation, from Cardiome Pharma. Merck will pay Cardiome an initial fee of $60 million, milestone payments of up to $300 million, royalties, and payments on sales of an approved product of up to $340 million.

Syncom has set up a chirality technology scouting service, Chirality First Time Right, to help customers choose the best way to make chiral drug compounds. The operation will be located at DSM's site in Geleen, the Netherlands. Syncom will combine its expertise with access to bio- and chemocatalysts from DSM.

Seattle Genetics has licensed its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, which tethers a potent anticancer small molecule to an antibody, to Millennium, a subsidiary of Takeda. Seattle Genetics gets a $4 million up-front fee and is eligible to receive milestone payments as Millennium develops an ADC product targeting an antigen expressed on solid tumors.

Cambridge Major Laboratories, based in Wisconsin, and the British firm Novacta Biosystems, an offshoot of GlaxoSmithKline, will collaborate in process development, custom synthesis, and biocatalysis. Novacta will develop biocatalytic approaches to target chiral intermediates, which CML will then scale up in its facilities in the Netherlands.

Physiomics, the Oxford, England, systems biology firm, has licensed Eli Lilly & Co. to use a customized version of its ModelPlayer in silico technology for oncology drug research. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bachem, Lilly partner on oligonucleotide drugs
KD Pharma nets cannabinoid manufacturing assets
Sterling links with ADC Biotechnology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE