Chrysler Partners With A123 For Electric Cars

Struggling automaker Chrysler says U.S.-based battery supplier A123Systems will power its lineup of gasoline hybrid electric and fully electric vehicles that it expects to introduce in 2010. A123Systems claims its lithium-ion batteries, made with nanophosphate electrode technology, provide higher performance at lower cost compared with competitors' batteries. The company also says its battery packs can be easily sized for different models and include a proprietary safety system to prevent them from exploding. In January, Chrysler unveiled five prototype vehicles at the 2009 North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. A123 plans to manufacture the battery cells, modules, and packs in Michigan. To attract battery makers such as A123 to Michigan, Gov. Jennifer M. Granholm signed legislation on April 6 that increases state tax credits for advanced battery manufacturers to $555 million from $335 million. "We are committed to making Michigan the advanced battery capital of the world and the home of the next generation of green vehicles powered by them," Granholm said.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter