Cousteau, Sauers To Keynote Green Chemistry Conference

Jean-Michel Cousteau, noted explorer, film producer, and environmental activist; and Len Sauers, vice president of global sustainability at Procter & Gamble, are the featured keynote speakers at the upcoming 13th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference on June 23–25, in College Park, Md.
The focus of this year's conference is on progress made toward research objectives identified in the National Academy of Sciences' 2006 landmark report "Sustainability in the Chemical Industry: Grand Challenges and Research Needs."
The conference features presentations by researchers, regulators, educators, and corporate leaders in the fields of green chemistry, green engineering, and sustainability. It is organized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) with support from Dow Chemical, the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.
Sauers will address the conference on June 24; Cousteau's talk is on the 25th.
Cousteau, son of famed ocean adventurer Jacques Cousteau, is founder and president of the Ocean Futures Society, a nonprofit marine conservation and environmental education organization. He also serves as executive vice president of the Cousteau Foundation. Sauers, a 23-year veteran of P&G, is responsible for the company's overall sustainability efforts. He leads several groups that conduct human and environmental risk assessment for new products and ingredients.
The conference kicks off on June 23 with presentations by winners of this year's Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. The annual challenge awards, a collaboration between GCI and the Environmental Protection Agency, will be presented on the evening of June 22 at Carnegie Institution of Washington, D.C.
More information on the conference is available at www.gcande.org.
