DSM Wins Production Contract With Shire

The British drug company Shire will close a plant in Owings Mills, Md., and transfer production of finished-dose drugs to DSM's contract manufacturing facility in Greenville, N.C. Products that will be moved during the next three years include Carbatrol, Intuniv, Lialda, Pentasa, and Vyvanse. DSM already produces Adderall XR and Fosrenol for Shire. According to local reports, the Shire closing will affect 260 employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter