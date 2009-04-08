Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Earthquake In Italy

Science buildings at the University of L'Aquila sustained damage

by Sarah Everts
April 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gianluca Ferrini
Inside the biology and physics building at the University of L'Aquila.
Credit: Gianluca Ferrini
Inside the biology and physics building at the University of L'Aquila.

THE 6.3-MAGNITUDE earthquake that hit L'Aquila, Italy, before dawn on April 6 has caused more than 250 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the destruction of much of the city and its university, but the two main science buildings did not collapse, says rescue worker Gianluca Ferrini, who is also a geologist at the University of L'Aquila.

While most of city’s 70,000-plus residents have fled to emergency camps or the homes of family and friends, Ferrini has been staying in a tent in the parking lot near the university science buildings while he works on the rescue effort.

The earthquake and its aftershocks have toppled many buildings in town, including a student dormitory, where rescue workers spent days digging through rubble in search of survivors. “There are at least 10 students of the university dead,” Ferrini says.

The basic scaffolding of the university building that houses chemistry and medicine remained intact, “but everything in the labs has been shaken, everything is on the floor–glassware, books, microscopes,” Ferrini adds. A second building, which houses biology, physics, and environmental science, is also still standing, but “the walls on the third floor have all fallen down.”

“The shaking was so hard that all the fridges in the labs opened, and we have lost a lot of valuable biological and chemical materials,” Ferrini says. “All the experimental animals are also dead.”

Because the earthquake struck in the middle of the night, most people were at home. “All the professors and students who work in the chemistry labs and their families are alive and safe,” says Francesco De Angelis, an organic chemist at the university. “But very, very sadly, one secretary in my department has lost her two children, ages 16 and 18.”

“I was very lucky,” Ferrini says. “When the earthquake hit, I was staying with my fiancée in a different town, 80 km away from L’Aquila. Even there the whole bed was shaking and I woke up. I drove immediately to L’Aquila to get involved in the rescue. Later, I visited my home and saw that the ceiling in my bedroom had collapsed.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UNC Wilmington chemists relocate in wake of Hurricane Florence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UNC Wilmington chemists relocate in wake of Hurricane Florence﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
North Carolina colleges deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE