Germany's Merck Will Pare Pigments

To adapt production to demand, Germany's Merck is cutting back pigment output worldwide mostly because of slack demand in the automotive sector. In Germany, it plans to temporarily cut back workhours for 500 employees at its factory in Gernsheim, near Frankfurt. The firm will also idle its pigment facility in Savannah, Ga., between mid-April and the end of May and put 85 workers on hiatus. Facilities in Onahama, Japan; and Songjiang, China, will also cut production.
