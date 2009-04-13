Linde And Sinopec Build Gas Plant

Linde and Sinopec have formed a 50-50 venture that will initially spend $66 million to build industrial gas plants in Chongqing, in southwestern China. The output of the plants will feed Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works, a chemical and fiber producer that is building a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year vinyl acetate monomer facility. The venture will set up an air separation unit that can produce 1,500 metric tons per day of oxygen and is due to come on-line in 2011. Later, the venture may set up industrial gas plants to supply Vinylon's other gas needs.
