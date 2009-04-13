LyondellBasell Eying Deeper Cost-Cutting

LyondellBasell, which is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is targeting annual fixed-cost reductions of $700 million by the end of 2010. The company's original plan, when it was created by the merger of Lyondell and Basell at the end of 2007, was to make $200 million in cuts. The company now plans to slash 3,000 jobs, or 17% of its total workforce, and 2,000 contractor positions. It is also closing 20 offices and R&D sites and at least 10 plants, although LyondellBasell had previously disclosed most of those closures and at least some of the layoffs.
