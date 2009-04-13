Nylon Recycling Gets A Boost

Rhodia is teaming up with mountaineering goods marketer Millet in a project to recycle nylon. The initial project aims to recycle used mountain-climbing rope into engineering plastic materials for production of other mountain sports equipment. Rhodia says its objective is to develop "closed loops" for end-of-life nylon and expand the development of its 4earth-brand line of recycled nylon.
