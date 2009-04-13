PPD Agrees To Buy And Sell Businesses

Contract research and drug development firm PPD has agreed to sell its Piedmont Research Center to the contract R&D firm Charles River Laboratories for $46 million in cash. Located in North Carolina, the center provides preclinical research and evaluates anticancer agents. To boost its remaining operations, PPD has acquired Magen BioSciences for $14.5 million. Waltham, Mass.-based Magen develops dermatologic therapies for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and acne. The biotech firm has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize preclinical compounds discovered by Eli Lilly & Co. for dermatologic therapeutics.
