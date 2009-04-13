Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Rubber Division Kicks Off Centennial

April 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The ACS Rubber Division will begin official recognition of its 100-year anniversary with a Centennial Celebration on Monday, May 4, at the John S. Knight Center, in Akron, Ohio. The honorary chairman and keynote speaker for the centennial celebration is the Honorable John D. Ong, past chairman of BFGoodrich and a distinguished leader in the business community, who served during 2001–05 as U.S. ambassador to Norway.

The May 4 event also will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the world's first course in rubber chemistry, offered by the University of Akron's predecessor, Buchtel College. The University of Akron has played a role in nearly every major development in the evolution of rubber chemistry and polymer science during the 20th century. In 1988, the university established the world's first College of Polymer Science & Polymer Engineering, the largest academic program of its kind. The university's polymer researchers continue to open new frontiers in science and engineering through nanotechnology, biomaterials, and photonics.

As part of the joint celebration, the top 15 inventions from the Rubber Band Contest for Young Inventors will be on display throughout the evening. The Rubber Band Contest for children in grades 5–8, sponsored by Alliance Rubber, is hosted jointly by the Rubber Division, the University of Akron, and Akron Global Polymer Academy.

That same evening, the Rubber Division will unveil "Rubber Mirror: Reflections of the Rubber Division's First 100 Years," a book that chronicles the division through the lives of the many people who created it. The book was written by Henry J. Inman, a former newspaper writer and corporate public relations executive with Goodyear Tire & Rubber. For more information on the celebration and the availability of tickets, visit rubberdivision.org/100years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ted Benfey receives HIST Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roald Hoffmann wins inaugural Primo Levi Prize
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernst Homburg Wins HIST Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE