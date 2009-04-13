Tate & Lyle Has Sucralose Setback

Tate & Lyle has had another setback in its battle to stave off Chinese competition on the sweetener sucralose. The International Trade Commission has upheld an earlier ruling in favor of Chinese manufacturers of sucralose, which Tate & Lyle markets in the U.S. as Splenda. Although the patent on the molecule has expired, Tate & Lyle claims to have intellectual property covering all novel manufacturing processes for sucralose. The company plans to explore options for further appeals.
