Work Begins On Smart-Grid Plan

NIST has contracted with the Electric Power Research Institute to start work on a road map for determining the architecture and initial key standards for a smart electric power grid. "The smart grid is a cornerstone of national efforts to achieve energy independence, save consumers money, and curb greenhouse gas emissions," said NIST Deputy Director Patrick D. Gallagher in a statement. The smart grid is a planned U.S.-wide network that uses information technology to deliver electricity efficiently and reliably. The improved network will make possible a modernized electric-power system that is cleaner, more resilient, and can accommodate alternative sources of energy, NIST explained. The development of initial standards is part of a three-phase plan to get smart-grid standards submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval by the end of this year.
