Education

Who's Teaching Whom In Chemistry?

April 13, 2009
THE ARTICLE describing the important role lecturers successfully play in several chemistry departments conveyed a very positive image of these non-tenure-track educators (C&EN, March 9, page 32). At the same time, however, members of the academic community are expressing concern about the apparent increase in the number of non-tenure-track and temporary faculty who are teaching undergraduates.

This increase in the use of lecturers in U.S. academic institutions was documented in an article titled "Tracking the Invisible Faculty" in the Dec. 15, 2006, issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education. To better define "who's teaching whom" in chemistry, the ACS Committee on Professional Training (CPT) will conduct a survey this fall on the teaching responsibilities of faculty and staff in chemistry departments. CPT anticipates that the results of this survey will provide the first detailed picture of the types of faculty and staff students are seeing in undergraduate chemistry classrooms and laboratories.

Cynthia Larive, chair, CPT
Riverside, Calif.
Suzanne Harris, vice chair, CPT
Laramie, Wyo.

