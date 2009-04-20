Manabu Abe of Japan's Hiroshima University has been named the 2009 Hans & Marlies Zimmer International Scholar-In-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's department of chemistry. Abe is being recognized for his work on reactive intermediate chemistry, especially on singlet and triplet diradicals.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter