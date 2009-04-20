Specialty Chemicals
The economic downturn is taking its toll across the industry, but companies are fighting to survive and emerge even stronger
April 20, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 16
Chemists retool s- and p-block compounds in hopes of widening their use in reaction chemistry
The Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative is mobilizing public/private partnerships
New and notable in the chemical industry
United Nations work is a top issue at industry gathering on chemical regulation
Flashes of light help monitor electrocatalytic events that take place at discrete sites on the surface of single-walled carbon nanotubes