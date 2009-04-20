ASSOCIATIONS

Mike Idacavage, principal research fellow at Cytec Industries, has become the new president of RadTech, the association for ultraviolet and electron beam technology. He will serve a two-year term.
John Sadowski has been named executive director of the Association of Laboratory Managers. Sadowski retired from Air Products & Chemicals in October 2008 as director of its Enabling Technologies Center.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
