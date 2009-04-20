BASF Executives Take Over At Ciba

BASF has named two longtime executives to top posts at newly acquired Ciba. Michael Heinz, 45, who joined BASF in 1987, is Ciba's new CEO. He will also continue with his job heading the integration of Ciba into BASF. Heinz succeeds Brendan Cummins, who is stepping down as CEO, although he will remain at Ciba in an advisory capacity for the next few months. Hans-JÜrgen Seeger, 55, currently managing director of BASF Services Europe and a BASF employee since 1982, has been appointed Ciba's chief financial officer.
