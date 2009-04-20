Peter Angus has become director of analytical chemistry for Velesco Pharmaceutical Services. Previously, he worked in the Pharmaceutical Sciences Division of Pfizer Global R&D. Founded in 2007, Velesco is an Ann Arbor, Mich., contract research organization supporting chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities for pharmaceutical companies.

Michael H. Auerbach retired in August 2008 as senior science adviser for regulatory affairs at Danisco, a multinational food ingredients supplier based in Copenhagen. During his 42-year career, he worked for several companies, including Monsanto, Pfizer, and Cultor.

Tom Bass has been named site leader for Dow Water Solutions' operations at its Edina, Minn., headquarters. He will also serve as site director for its FilmTec business, which makes reverse-osmosis and nanofiltration elements for drinking water applications. Bass has also been appointed business manufacturing leader for all of Dow Water Solutions' global sites and operations director for Dow Chemical's Specialty Polymers Group. Most recently, Bass was director of Dow Chemical's Acrylics, Solvents & Amines Technology Center, in St. Charles, La. Bass replaces Harry Engelhardt Jr., who has been named site leader for Dow's Texas City, Texas, operations. Engelhardt will also serve as business manufacturing leader for Dow's glycol ethers, solvents, and intermediates, as well as for its vinyl acetate monomer products.

Emmanuel Butstraen has been appointed president of Rhodia's Silcea Enterprise and a member of its Extended General Management Committee. Since 2005, he had been group vice president of global strategic marketing in the Plant Protection Division.

Tom Cook, president of Dow Corning's operations in Greater China, has been named corporate vice president with responsibilities for developing and executing Dow Corning's business strategies in China. Alan Hubbard has been appointed vice president and chief human resources officer at the company. Jim Whitlock, who is currently Dow Corning's executive director of global supply chains, has become corporate vice president for manufacturing engineering and global operations.

Mark T. Frost has been promoted to senior vice president of administration at Albany Molecular Research; he also retains his position as chief financial officer. He will take on new responsibilities for investor relations, sourcing, legal issues, communications, information technology, facility management, and logistics.

Brad McClanahan, head of marketing for apparel and interior for Clariant's textile business in North America, has assumed the additional responsibility of managing the company's global Archroma business, which provides color management products and services.

Devanir Moraes has been named president and chief executive officer of Chem-Trend, a global manufacturer of release agents and other process chemical specialties. Moraes replaces Mike Quinn, who retired. Bret Miller has become vice president and general manager for North America, filling the role previously held by Moraes. Miller had been executive director of North American sales.

Geoffroy Petit has been appointed chief executive officer of Houston-based Total Petrochemicals USA and vice president of its base chemicals business unit. He will also serve as the country representative for the 16 Total affiliate companies operating in the U.S. in the upstream, downstream, and specialty chemical businesses. Petit was previously responsible for global strategy and services for Total Petrochemicals in Brussels.

Ted M. Pettijohn has been named vice president of Evonik Industries' industrial chemicals business unit, C4-Chemistry Americas, in Houston. Pettijohn had been vice president and deputy regional head of Evonik's marketing and sales group. Based in Germany, Evonik Industries operates in specialty chemicals, energy, and real estate.

Robin Queenan has been appointed senior technical sales representative for BASF's dispersions and paper chemicals business, where she is responsible for the management of customer accounts in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Queenan came to BASF from Rohm and Haas, where she most recently worked in technical service.

John Wang has been named vice president of Cytec Additive Technologies, a global business unit of Cytec Industries. He will manage all of the company's additive product lines, including polymer additives and specialty additives.

Michael D. Wood has been appointed business manager for Solvay Chemicals' SolvAir Products group, which offers air pollution control products to a variety of industries. Heidi Davidson has been named technical development engineer for the group.