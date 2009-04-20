Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Battery Plants Gain Ground

Lithium-ion battery makers move ahead with U.S. facilities

by Ann M. Thayer
April 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
Scientist examines a lithium-ion battery cell at the Battery Test Facility at Argonne National Laboratory.
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
Scientist examines a lithium-ion battery cell at the Battery Test Facility at Argonne National Laboratory.

TAPPING INTO PUBLIC and private money, lithium-ion battery developers are expanding production in the U.S. If all of the projects move ahead, new facilities could create thousands of jobs in the manufacture of millions of batteries for electric vehicles that are scheduled to be launched in the next few years.

Last week, the State of Michigan granted tax incentives of more than $540 million to four battery developers—Johnson Controls-Saft (JCS) Advanced Power Solutions, LG Chem, KD Advanced Battery Group, and A123Systems—for building facilities in the state.

In Kentucky, the National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NATTBatt) selected a site in Glendale for its proposed $600 million contract manufacturing facility. And Argonne National Laboratory, an adviser to the 50-member NAATBatt consortium, agreed to create a National Battery Manufacturing R&D Center with the state and two universities there.

Other countries have already spent heavily on battery manufacturing. "The U.S. has been investing in fundamental research in this area for quite some time, but this is the first time that people have really been serious about manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in the U.S.," says Ralph J. Brodd, president of Broddarp of Nevada, a consulting firm specializing in electrochemical energy conversion.

JCS announced last week that it would spend $220 million to build its first U.S. plant, in Holland, Mich., with an initial capacity of 15 million lithium-ion cells per year. It already has a plant in France and will be supplying batteries to automakers Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Azure Dynamics, and Ford.

A123Systems intends to invest more than $600 million in a Livonia, Mich., facility from which it can provide batteries to Chrysler and Chinese carmaker SAIC. The Watertown, Mass.-based firm also raised $69 million last week from General Electric and other investors.

KD Advanced Battery Group—a joint venture of Dow Chemical, Kokam America, and Townsend Ventures—plans to build a $665 million facility in Michigan. Likewise, Compact Power, a U.S. subsidiary of South Korea's LG Chem, will invest $200 million in a plant to supply batteries for General Motors' Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle. LG already supplies automakers Hyundai and Kia.

According to LG, electric or hybrid vehicles account for less than 1% of the 72 million cars sold annually worldwide. But it expects the market for batteries for these vehicles to grow from $700 million in 2008 to $3.2 billion by 2012.

"If you believe the projections that the car companies have been making about the growth for electric vehicles, then you need this kind of investment and production capability," Brodd says.

To support their construction plans, NAATBatt and some company ventures say they'll apply for grants under the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009 or loans from the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Incentive Program.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Honda to spend billions on battery component plants in Canada
Toyota and Stellantis will build US battery plants
Battery Demand On The Rise

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE