Borouge Moves Forward With Plant

Borouge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil and European polyolefins maker Borealis, is moving forward on its Borouge 3 project in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates. Borouge expects to complete the project, which will have 2.5 million metric tons per year of polyolefins capacity, by the fourth quarter of 2013. The project will include a new ethane-based ethylene cracker plus butene, polypropylene, and polyethylene plants. Borouge currently has 600,000 metric tons of polyethylene capacity. An ongoing project, Borouge 2, will add more than 1.3 million metric tons of polyolefins capacity next year.
